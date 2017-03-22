The Science Behind Wendy's Frosty & French Fry Phenomenon

Like the first brave soul to wrap their lips around a cow’s udder and drink milk, the culinary vanguard who broke all fast-food norms by dipping their fries in a milkshake was a crazy, brilliant bastard who changed the world by taking a chance. And he/she/it ended up with a #foodhack worthy of a thousand super-excited listicles. They broke that seal, and became an anonymous legend.

Unfortunately, there's no way to trace the phenomenon back to patient zero.

"Finding the first person to do this would pretty much be impossible," said Matt Hartings, a professor of chemistry at American University, who has a particular interest in and proclivity for the science of flavor combinations. "Really, it's a diner thing -- as soon as people started getting milkshakes and fries together, they probably started doing this."