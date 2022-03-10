How to Perfect the Art of French Onion Soup at Home

French onion soup is a classic for a reason—it’s a supremely satisfying and belly-warming comfort dish that requires only a few ingredients to prepare. Onion soup has actually been made since ancient Roman times around 8,000 years ago, but the first versions of the modern soup we know and love today originated, where else, but in 18th-century France.

Since its inception, French onion soup has been a staple of classic brasserie menus and is actually the favored hangover cure for many households all over France.

When tasting a properly prepared French onion soup, the first thing you’re hit with is the salty flavor and oozing texture of either Comté or Gruyère cheese—a thick slice of which should be found melting atop each individual soup crock, and helps differentiate the soup recipe from most others. (I think we can all agree that cheese-topped soup is always better than non-cheese-topped soup.) Next, you’ll taste the toasted bread croutons, which will have soaked up massive amounts of flavor from the rich veal broth and caramelized onions below.

Helping to make the case for French onion soup supremacy is the ability to tweak your recipe to your liking and still be rewarded with a delicious end product. For example, vegetarians could easily swap veal or beef broth with mushroom stock for a meatless soup with a similar umami, or mouthfeel. If you don’t have Comté or Gruyère on hand, try grating Parmesan on top of your soup crocks instead, or even meltable vegan cheese.

“French onion soup is very versatile,” says chef Andy Xu, who serves as executive chef of the Odeon in New York City. “It could serve as the perfect starter, or if you’re not as hungry it’s also heavy enough for you to call it a meal, with some bread and a glass of wine.”