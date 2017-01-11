Food & Drink

Firewood Chicken: The Super-Fresh Chicken Dish Banned in Some Chinese Cities

By Published On 11/10/2016 By Published On 11/10/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

How far would you travel for a chicken dinner? What if said chicken were banned in the city you were hanging out in?

Continuing to explore all that the Sichuan province has to offer, Trevor James -- our resident Food Ranger -- ventures beyond the city limits to Longquanyi, a rural town 45 minutes away by train, on a mission to try a rare regional delicacy: firewood chicken. The trek is necessary -- the dish is actually banned from Chengdu, given the inevitable hazards that accompany open fire cooking in large metropolitan areas -- but entirely worth it.

He's seeking out Chaihuo Tuzhao, where, each chicken is prepared to order tableside. No part goes unused -- the whole bird is cooked in a piquant chili broth with fresh garlic, ginger, peppercorns, and fermented bean paste. Not going to China anytime soon? Watch the video and live vicariously through Trevor as he experiences a new level of freshness and spice on this week's edition of The Explorers

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Thrillist Video brings you the best local food stories and trends, from barbecue tips to odd jobs around the world.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Tripe Salad Is a Spicy Chinese Street Food You Didn't Know You Could Crave
The Explorers

related

READ MORE
Sichuan Fried Numbing Buns Are More Edible, Delicious Than They Sound
The Explorers

related

READ MORE
You Don't Know 'Spicy' 'til You've Eaten in Sichuan, China
The Explorers

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like