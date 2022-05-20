Whip Up This Fried Porkchop Sandwich Feast for Your Next Cookout

Whether you’re in charge of slow-cooking meats, flipping burgers, or crafting sides like potato salad and baked beans, barbecues are a summer rite of passage. They represent community, sharing, and, of course, delicious comfort food, accompanied by memories that keep us satisfied long after the weather turns.

For pitmaster Kevin Bludso, the childhood summers he spent in Corsicana, Texas, cooking alongside his Aunt Willie Mae Fields (whom he refers to as “Granny”) helped fuel his adult aspirations.

“As a chef, your family are your guinea pigs before you go out into the world and think that you can serve the world barbecue or food,” says Bludso, who opened his Bludso’s BBQ as a takeout stand in his hometown of Compton, California, in 2008. “You have to become a great chef in the family and everyone in the family has their role. Auntie always does the potato salad, uncle is always on the grill. When you have those types of roles and levels of importance in the family, you create high expectations for yourself.”

The flagship Bludso’s Bar & Que in Hollywood is still going as strong as ever, and he’s even expanded across the globe with San Antone, a restaurant and bar in Melbourne, Australia. Bludso’s Bar & Que is frequently featured on America’s best barbecue lists and has earned the chef appearances on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives series, in addition to serving as judge on Netflix competition show The American BBQ Showdown.

As one of the chefs responsible for establishing LA as a legit barbecue destination, loyal diners have been begging Bludso for a cookbook for years. They finally got their wish with Bludso’s BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soul, which he co-authored with Noah Galuten, a James Beard Award-nominated cookbook author and the former executive chef at Bludso’s Bar & Que, who trained under the pitmaster at his original restaurant in Compton.

The cookbook provides valuable advice for novice and expert grillers, plus recipes for a variety of rubs and sauces, classic meats, seafood plates, side dishes, breakfast items, desserts, and even holiday spreads. As the title suggests, it’s a tribute to Bludo’s entire family, with stories of his upbringing peppered alongside treasured recipes. As a proud Compton native and mentor to a new generation of slow-smoking chefs, Bludso also shouts out his favorite LA restaurants and pitmasters to pay attention to—even highlighting a few of their recipes in the book.