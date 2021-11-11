The Ideal Dish To Bring To Friendsgiving, Depending on Your Vibe

PHOTO: CAMPBELL'S; DESIGN: MIA COLEMAN

Figuring out what to bring to Friendsgiving can feel like a lot of pressure: You don't want to spend hours over the stove, but bringing store-bought rolls also feels like a cop-out. It's not that the perfect Friendsgiving dish doesn't exist — it's just that it's different for everyone. The friend who lives to host and spends hours poring over food magazines is going to cook a very different dish than the friend who turns on their oven once a year, tops. Before you panic about what to bring to Friendsgiving this year, consult this list for the ideal holiday side dish recipe based on your vibe.

If you want to chef it up a bit: Creamy Brussels Sprouts with Bacon For a dish that's sure to wow a crowd, combine a few classic fall flavors — in this case, Brussels sprouts, applewood-smoked bacon, and Parmesan cheese. This recipe has such a sophisticated flavor profile, you could probably find a version of it on a fancy bistro menu, but it actually comes together in just 10 minutes of active cooking time thanks to a handy shortcut: Campbell’s® Cream of Mushroom Soup.

PHOTO: CAMPBELL'S; DESIGN: MIA COLEMAN

If you love tiny, cute things: Mini Chicken Pot Pies If you'd pick cupcakes over cake any day, you're going to love these personal-size chicken pot pies. Refrigerated biscuit dough and Campbell’s® Cream of Chicken Soup help these mini pies come together in just a few steps, and the finished product is undeniably adorable. Bonus: The individual servings are especially convenient if your group is having a casual hang instead of a traditional sit-down dinner.

If you're a stickler for tradition: Green Bean Casserole Ever since this recipe was created in the Campbell's® test kitchen in 1955, it has been a staple on holiday menus across the country. When you need something cozy and comforting, there's nothing better than green bean casserole. Plus, you know all of your friends will be thrilled to see this creamy casserole with its iconic crispy onion topping on the Friendsgiving table.

PHOTO: CAMPBELL'S; DESIGN: MIA COLEMAN

If pasta is life: One-Pot Spaghetti Carbonara Friendsgiving is an ideal opportunity to mix things up. It's not as formal as a family Thanksgiving dinner, so you can get creative with your dish. For the pasta lover, there's nothing more indulgent or satisfying than carbonara, and this one-pot recipe is an easy way to achieve that silky smooth sauce the Roman dish is known for.

If you want to keep it simple: Ultra Creamy Mashed Potatoes The person who brings the mashed potatoes is the cornerstone of the friend group (we said it). After all, you just can't have a holiday meal without creamy, lump-free mashed potatoes. Cooking the potatoes in chicken broth adds an extra layer of savory flavor, but for extra decadence, you can also stir in sour cream, bacon bits, and chives.

PHOTO: CAMPBELL'S; DESIGN: MIA COLEMAN

If carbs are the priority: Moist and Savory Stuffing What would Friendsgiving be without stuffing? If you consider carbs your top food group, bring stuffing that tastes just as good with turkey as it does solo. Follow the recipe as-is to keep the spotlight on the herbs and spices, or customize the stuffing with your favorite additions like dried cranberries, chopped apples, or crumbled sausage.

If you already hosted family Thanksgiving: Turkey Pot Pie When your schedule includes multiple Thanksgiving dinners, you wind up with a lot of leftovers. Make use of yesterday’s turkey in a homestyle pot pie. In this recipe, Campbell's® Cream of Chicken Soup subs in for a more traditional gravy, saving you time over the stove.

PHOTO: CAMPBELL'S; DESIGN: MIA COLEMAN

If you need something cheesy: Cast Iron Scalloped Potatoes Each bite of these scalloped potatoes has the perfect combination of crispy potato edges, melty Swiss cheese, and a smooth mushroom-shallot sauce. The key to this ideal combination of textures? Cooking the dish in a cast-iron skillet. Cheese lovers won't want to eat their potatoes any other way.