CBD Wellness Brand Frigg Addresses the Black Space in White Wellness

You kicked off Frigg with a face oil, a tea, and a hair oil. Hair care in particular is still a really new realm in this industry. What made you go there?

This is a competitive market. So I looked for white space, and that white space turned out to be Black space. When I tried talking to my friends, they were not that interested in new skincare products. But they spend $1,000 on weaves and more on products for itchy scalps. I’d heard about a cannabis lubricant that multiple Black girls mentioned applying weed-infused oil to their braids after getting their hair done to relieve the tension. I realized what a prime opportunity it was to get more people of color involved in the conversation. Haircare and scalp care are a huge part of the day-to-day lives of Black women, Indian women, and most women of color. This became a way to talk to a community that my competitors weren’t talking to.

What inspired the name Frigg?

To paint the picture: I’m high, watching a Marvel movie, and I start to wonder who’s birthing all these superheroes. The kind of thought that only comes when you’re high. I started researching who raised Thor, and it was a woman named Frigg. I keep reading, and learned that she was a goddess of intuition; a goddess who worked with plants and was a healer, and who was even referenced in association with a community of women who were known to dabble in hemp. I was like ‘I’m buying this domain name for something.’

I can see that connection to myth and legend. My first impression of the richly hued purple and gold packaging was that it felt opulent, ritualistic, and a little ancient.

So many of the CBD brands out there are a little...dry. Products can be effective without looking so clinical. I’m drawn towards Eastern self care practices -- Turkish baths, Korean spas, Indian ayurveda -- it’s more vibrant and loud. More indulgent. White wellness is all ‘Don’t eat!’ ‘Don’t drink!’ It’s just not fun. I want more celebration and ceremony in my self care.