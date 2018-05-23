If Wisconsin is officially cheese country, Fromagination might be the capitol. This shop-meets-cheese-wonderland specializes in offering a wide variety of local artisan cheeses, but where they really excel is in making cheese towers. That’s right: custom-built cheese towers, most commonly used by the locals to replace wedding cakes. And yes, it’s exactly as delicious as it sounds.
Sponsored
Fromagination is a Cheese Lover’s Paradise
