This Halloween, Discover Your Inner Witch

2. Release

On the night of the full moon, set aside time when you can be fully present (and maybe put your phone in another room). If you’re a crystal gal or guy, place those babies on the windowsill or outside to charge in the moonlight. If it may rain, set a bowl outside to collect the rain as moonwater. That moonwater can later be used in a variety of ways, from the cider recipe below to adding a little to your bong water for more purposeful medication.

Vasquez emphasized that everyone’s full moon ritual should be a personal, unique process that works for them. No two will be identical.

“It’s kind of like cleaning house,” says Vasquez. “It’s a good time to burn sage (not white sage, unless you’re of Indigenous descent) or lavender to clear the air—anything that helps you set a cleansing tone for the ritual. Candle magic helps me concentrate, so I burn purple candles for intuition and supporting my psychic energy and white candles for mood and intention.”

Now, write out the things that no longer serve you. Not on your phone or your laptop—real ink on real paper. For some, that will suffice. The mere act of putting those words down in ink allows you to leave them behind. Or, you can burn the list, bury it, or rip it up into pieces. Whatever impulse you feel, go with it—just be sure to look at the paper when you cast it away, and release those things with intention.

“I like to think to myself, this is the moon’s problem now,” says Vasquez.