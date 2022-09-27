A Beginner’s Guide to Functional Mushrooms and CBD

Mushrooms are having a moment. Well, perhaps much more than a moment. Foraging for fungi is an ever-popular pastime. As more folks go meat-less, they’re turning to the little forest sprouts for sustenance. We’re even seeing them in cocktails. And as states and cities decriminalized psilocybin, the psychedelic compound naturally produced by hundreds of fungi, more people are learning how they might benefit from hallucinogenic therapy.

In the wellness world, functional mushrooms are showing up everywhere.​ This group of 15 ’shrooms within the estimated 2,000 edible species are recognized to have health benefits beyond nutrition and are non-psychedelic, akin to how CBD is to weed. Instead of replacing CBD as the wellness ingredient of the moment, though, functional mushrooms are joining them in the latest products made to help us feel better, naturally.

The way CBD interacts with the receptors in our bodies’ endocannabinoid systems supports every kind of body function. The endocannabinoid system communicates to our circadian rhythms, appetite, nervous systems, and immune system.

Functional mushrooms work in a similar way and have been used for thousands of years throughout Traditional Chinese Medicine for a variety of targeted uses and general support of immune, respiratory, and cardiovascular health.

As with all supplements or vitamins, it’s recommended to talk to your doctor and do your own research before incorporating these herbs with your usual health regimens. Once you have, here’s a guide to what functional mushrooms can do for you and the best products to try.