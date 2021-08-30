Make This Funnel Cake to Satisfy Your End-of-Summer Nostalgia

Nothing says summer quite like a funnel cake, still warm and sitting on a grease-spotted paper plate, sprinkled with way too much powdered sugar. You probably bought it at a boardwalk or state fair, after falling victim to the pervasive smell of fried dough in the air.

For Amanda Mack, owner of Baltimore bakery Crust by Mack, it’s this intersection of food and memory that drives her business. “Lots of things I create are very nostalgic,” she says. “They are recipes that I’ve either recreated from my childhood, or things that make me feel closer to home.” So when the arts and culture festival AFRAM asked her to develop a funnel cake—the dessert that has always reminded her of summers in Baltimore—she was delighted.

Mack, a “grandma-trained” pastry chef, set up shop at Whitehall Mill Market just last summer, after a two-year run as a pop-up. In addition to concocting unforgettable baked goods, like her signature Old Bay chocolate chip cookies and shrimp crusts, Mack serves her community through social justice efforts, raising funds for other minority-owned businesses and actively supporting the Maryland Food Bank to assist food insecure families.

“I always knew that, in whatever capacity I served the people, that I would intentionally serve them beyond food,” Mack says. This philosophy also manifests itself in the way she hopes to nourish her customers from the inside out.