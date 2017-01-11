Food & Drink

Celebrity Chefs You Need to Follow on Twitter Right Now

By Published On 09/02/2016 By Published On 09/02/2016
anthony bourdain
Flickr/Lwp Kommunikáció

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Let's be honest: the majority of celebrity chef Twitter is dominated by endless strings of food photos and promotional plugs. But, the few that transcend the norm do it with grace, wit, and more than a few creatively devised hashtags. Anthony Bourdain, Hugh Acheson, David Chang -- these culinary giants, along with six of their esteemed colleagues, are true pros at hopping off TV screens and sliding into Twitter feeds.

Hugh Acheson

Big-time chef and Top Chef judge Hugh Acheson is constantly bringing the snark... and the farts, apparently.

Tom Colicchio

Fellow Top Chef-er Tom Colicchio's feed is 90% politics, 10% dad humor. Oh, and also some cooking stuff. 

Matthew Jennings

Townsman chef-owner Matthew Jennings not only reps his native Boston hard, he also says hilarious shit, and might even hook you up with Pearl Jam tickets.

Ruth Reichl

Culinary influencer and former Gourmet editor-in-chief Ruth Reichl's trippy-ass poetry is well worth the follow.

Eddie Huang

Celebrity chef, writer, and VICELAND star Eddie Huang always knows what's up and is never afraid to tell it like it is. Also, #SaveBabyFuture? Agreed.

David Chang

Nothing wrong with sports-obsessed mega-chef and restaurateur David Chang loving his dog and taking this weird photo. 

Alton Brown

Also nothing wrong with Food Network mainstay Alton Brown not having a dog. 

Anthony Bourdain

Everybody's favorite kitchen bad boy, writer and TV personality Anthony Bourdain is not only The Wire's most-devoted fan, he's also a seasoned traveler with many a well-worded airport opinion. 

Dale Talde

Two-time Top Chef cheftestant and restaurateur Dale Talde's takes on pop culture are, much like his kung pao chicken wings, hotter (and funnier) than most. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Meredith Heil is a staff writer for Thrillist. She's flyer than Mos Def in a Trump Tower, surrounded by four chefs. Serve it up to @mereditto

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Butterfingers Might Soon Be Spicy as Hell

related

READ MORE
Will Fake Meat Ever Be as Good as Real Meat? An Investigation.
Features

related

READ MORE
I Tried Picking Up Strangers With Tater Tots. Here's What Happened.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like