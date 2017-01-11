Celebrity Chefs You Need to Follow on Twitter Right Now

Let's be honest: the majority of celebrity chef Twitter is dominated by endless strings of food photos and promotional plugs. But, the few that transcend the norm do it with grace, wit, and more than a few creatively devised hashtags. Anthony Bourdain, Hugh Acheson, David Chang -- these culinary giants, along with six of their esteemed colleagues, are true pros at hopping off TV screens and sliding into Twitter feeds.
Hugh Acheson
Big-time chef and Top Chef judge Hugh Acheson is constantly bringing the snark... and the farts, apparently.
Tom Colicchio
Fellow Top Chef-er Tom Colicchio's feed is 90% politics, 10% dad humor. Oh, and also some cooking stuff.
Matthew Jennings
Townsman chef-owner Matthew Jennings not only reps his native Boston hard, he also says hilarious shit, and might even hook you up with Pearl Jam tickets.
Ruth Reichl
Culinary influencer and former Gourmet editor-in-chief Ruth Reichl's trippy-ass poetry is well worth the follow.
Eddie Huang
Celebrity chef, writer, and VICELAND star Eddie Huang always knows what's up and is never afraid to tell it like it is. Also, #SaveBabyFuture? Agreed.
David Chang
Nothing wrong with sports-obsessed mega-chef and restaurateur David Chang loving his dog and taking this weird photo.
Alton Brown
Also nothing wrong with Food Network mainstay Alton Brown not having a dog.
Anthony Bourdain
Everybody's favorite kitchen bad boy, writer and TV personality Anthony Bourdain is not only The Wire's most-devoted fan, he's also a seasoned traveler with many a well-worded airport opinion.
Dale Talde
Two-time Top Chef cheftestant and restaurateur Dale Talde's takes on pop culture are, much like his kung pao chicken wings, hotter (and funnier) than most.
