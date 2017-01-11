Food & Drink

The Funniest Fast-Food Sign Fails

Published On 08/26/2016
mcdonalds sign fail
Flickr/Becky Houtman (edited)

You know those kids in high school who snuck into the IHOP parking lot late at night and rearranged the letters on the signboard from "TRY THE BREAKFAST SPECIAL" to "EAT A FAT PETER"? That shit was legendary.

Whether it's disgruntled employees, hilarious typos, or teenage hooligans, this Instagram round-up celebrates those beautiful smart-asses who make sitting in traffic jams suck just a little less.

First it's Caramel Latte Squares, now this...

Instagram/kayhaypay

It's cool, man, I'm good

Instagram/ourtnerfourtner

Inflation, amirite?

Instagram/corinna_h3

This dollar menu is out of control

Instagram/gabrie_mcmahon

Don't worry, we won't

instagram/erinpuko

A classic

instagram/earthangeljeannie

It's ours for the taping, boys

instagram/smroach

Early birds need not apply

instagram/graeginator

Most important meal of the day

instagram/memes_central_21

But when you close, bruh?

instagram/coldhandsmoran

This cannot be legal

instagram/drewkillah

A stroke of marketing genius

instagram/austyn_0_

The suspense is killing us

instagram/the_photoginator

Nope

instagram/spencerchumbley

Damn, that WiFi DOES sound delicious

instagram/twillet99

Meredith Heil is a staff writer at Thrillist. She rewrote the script, she flip the ship, she bust a lip, it's time to rip the mic she grip. Spell it out with @mereditto

