As Barack Obama's tenure in the White House comes to an end, the nation -- well, most of the nation -- is beginning to realize how good we had it the past eight years. Especially when it comes to our current commander-in-chief's eating habits.
If you haven't noticed, Donald Trump's relationship with food is as awkward as his hair... thing, while our lame-duck president's is wonderfully normal. Which, weirdly, is not an easy thing to do as a high-profile politico on either side of the aisle.
So today, on his 55th birthday, let's look at how our POTUS proved he was just a regular ol' guy, through his average-Joe eating habits.
He eats hot dogs. With his hands! How cool is that?! He's just like my dad.
He knows the best Mexican food probably isn't found in Trump Tower.
He's down to venture outside the confines of fast food and get his hands dirty in local culture. Again, he doesn't use silverware for food that doesn't require silverware. That's damn presidential.
Here he is sharing some more local eats -- and knocking one back -- with Anthony Bourdain in Vietnam. Just two cool dudes sitting, doing cool-dude things.
If any one picture embodies Obama's totally "normal dude" relationship with his food, it's this one. He doesn't care what he looks like. He's not putting on airs. He's just digging in and NGAF. This is our president. He's no highfalutin foodie, nor a fast-food-guzzling grease hound. When it comes to food, he is we, and we are him (and for the record, he does not eat seven almonds per night).
Wherever you affiliations lie, let's salute our commander-in-chief (of cuisine), one last time.
Dude is chill.
And, obviously, Diamond Joe keeps it chill as fuck, too.
Maybe a little too chill, actually.
