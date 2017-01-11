As Barack Obama's tenure in the White House comes to an end, the nation -- well, most of the nation -- is beginning to realize how good we had it the past eight years. Especially when it comes to our current commander-in-chief's eating habits.

If you haven't noticed, Donald Trump's relationship with food is as awkward as his hair... thing, while our lame-duck president's is wonderfully normal. Which, weirdly, is not an easy thing to do as a high-profile politico on either side of the aisle.

So today, on his 55th birthday, let's look at how our POTUS proved he was just a regular ol' guy, through his average-Joe eating habits.