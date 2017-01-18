A Domino's Delivery Girl Reveals Her Most Insane Work Stories

Do people ever greet her at the door naked?

Everyone wants to know if customers answering the door naked is as common as it is in the movies. Sometimes! "Normally, it's when I interrupt people in the middle of doing it," she said. Pizza must be some sort of aphrodisiac.

You should never pick up a hot pizza (part one)

She's encountered her fair share of irate customers, but this one was quite memorable. "Once, a pair of drunk girls came in and tried to buy some pizza," she explained. "When their card [was] declined, they got really upset and started screaming that her father [invented] Foursquare."

Surely if that were true, their card wouldn't have been declined, right? But then things took a turn for the macabre. "They then proceeded to walk to the oven and pick the pizza up with their bare hands, burning the shit out of them." That's what you get for picking up pizza directly out of the oven!