Dating a Picky Eater Ruined My Relationship

... or not a date at all

If going out to dinner is just too much for your picky person, you might start asking friends to accompany you on your culinary journeys. Buddies are great and all, but, let's be honest -- staring into Pete's baby blues over flickering candlelight just isn't as romantic as a night on the town with your girlfriend. And besides, once those friends figure out you're just using them as a pawn to stave off the loneliness, odds are they'll stop letting you drag them out for Korean BBQ or bánh mì four nights a week.

Takeout orders are harder to negotiate than the Iran nuclear deal

It's hard enough thumbing through Seamless options on an empty belly. Add a choosey Charlie to the mix and you're in for a roller coaster ride of emotion, fueled by an explosive mix of hangryness and stubbornness. Most nights, you'll just end up either giving in and ordering pizza from the least offensive (read: boring) spot in town or hitting up two entirely different restaurants, which is just ludicrous (not to mention way pricier).