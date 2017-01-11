Restaurant Employees Who Give Morons a Bad Name

"What we came to find out is that on his way to the delivery, Tim decided to stop at the convenience store on the edge of town… and rob it at gunpoint. There were three flaws in that plan. First, Tim was wearing our restaurant's shirt and hat. Second, Tim's car (an already unique white and pink Suzuki Sidekick) had the quintessential pizza guy car-top sign stuck on top. Third, because of the way the town was organized, he actually drove past the site of the robbery again on his way back to our store. Unsurprisingly, it did not take long to trace him back to our restaurant.

"We never saw Tim again." -- Seth Ferraro