Restaurant Customers Who Redefine 'Idiot'

"We also had the dinner menu on top of the flattop over the sneeze guard on the hot table. People rarely read the menu (you wouldn't believe the number of people who've looked at the tray of tilapia and asked me if it was chicken). However, one night, we've got the hens, and this guy -- young, fit, pretty clearly a freshman -- comes up and pauses to read the menu. I mentally award him two points for thoughtfulness.

"I say, 'Hi, how are you?'

"He says, 'I'm good, how are you?'

"I smile and give him some generic answer."

"Then he asks me, 'What's a Cornish hen?’

"Thinking he's referring to the 'Cornish' part, I start to say, 'It's a breed of hen. They're smaller than regular ones, and I think they come from Cornwall in England.'