Here Are the Awful and Hilarious Things That Happen When Parents Eat Your Weed

"Long story short, I tell them to find me when they're leaving, and they say they're leaving at 8:30. OK, no problem. 8:30 rolls around, they're nowhere to be seen. Like, I'm roaming around this house in the middle of nowhere and I can't find them anywhere. There's no Uber out there, and my choices now are either walk home or get a ride with Grandma. Who's sober, but also 92. Grandmas boyfriend (who's 65) is also too high to drive, and neither of us know our way around Ashland. So we have to leave our lives in her brittle little hands. On the drive to the hotel she makes two wrong turns and runs two red lights, and I'm entirely too high to warn her she's about to run them. Mercifully it's rural Oregon and I make it home alive. I see Mom and Dad at breakfast the next morning at the hotel and I'm like 'Thanks for ditching me, assholes. I had to ride home with GRANDMA.' They laugh heartily and she says 'Yeah that cookie kicked in right after you talked to us, and I told Bob we needed to leave NOW. Not really sure how we got home. But looks like you survived.' Barely." -- Mark, 35, Miami, FL.