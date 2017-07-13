51 'Game of Thrones'-Themed Recipes to Make for Season 7

It's been 385 long, brutal days since we last witnessed HBO's glorious barrage of blood-soaked battles, dragons with Mommy issues, eunuchs with trust issues, and various other #HeyIsWinterHereYet? moments of mayhem and wonder. That all changes this Sunday, when Game of Thrones finally kicks off its penultimate season.
Naturally, no viewing soiree would be complete without a feast fit for crows -- or anyone else, for that matter -- so we're benevolently bestowing upon you 51 (mostly) usable recipes for your own GoT-themed fetes. Just make sure to send the kids to bed, no matter how much they like chicken Littlefingers.
11. Ramsay Bolton's Crispy Tater Skins
13. Melisandre's Anti-Aging Black Smoothie
14. Margaery's Rosé Champagne Mojito
15. Cersei and Jaime's Incest Puddin'
16. Hodor's Hodor
17. Flamin' Hot Targaryen Charred Lamb
19. Sam's Horrible Plotline Pasta Fagioli
31. Red Wedding Soup With Mini Matzo Balls
32. That Guy Ned Beheaded in the Pilot's Head Cheese
33. Master Pycelle's Pupu Platter
35. Tormund's Fresh Gingerbread
37. The North Remembers Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Dumplings
39. Brienne of Tart
40. Khal Drogurt
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.