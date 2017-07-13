Food & Drink

51 'Game of Thrones'-Themed Recipes to Make for Season 7

By Updated On 07/13/2017 at 12:56AM EST By Updated On 07/13/2017 at 12:56AM EST
Daenerys eating horse heart, Game of Thrones
HBO
It's been 385 long, brutal days since we last witnessed HBO's glorious barrage of blood-soaked battles, dragons with Mommy issues, eunuchs with trust issues, and various other #HeyIsWinterHereYet? moments of mayhem and wonder. That all changes this Sunday, when Game of Thrones finally kicks off its penultimate season.

Naturally, no viewing soiree would be complete without a feast fit for crows -- or anyone else, for that matter -- so we're benevolently bestowing upon you 51 (mostly) usable recipes for your own GoT-themed fetes. Just make sure to send the kids to bed, no matter how much they like chicken Littlefingers.

related

The Perfect 'Game of Thrones' Character for Each State
The Hound Eating Chicken
HBO

1. The Hound's Fried Chicken

2. Sansa's Sassy Lemon Cakes

3. Open-Faced-less Man Breakfast Sandwich

4. Meatloaf on a Stick Them With the Pointy End

5. Joffrey's Hopefully Not-Poison Sangria

6. Chicken Littlefingers

7. Hot Pie's Pot Pie

8. Oysters, by Arya

9. Tyrion's (Surprisingly Large) Hot Italian Sausage

10. Dothraki Artichoke Hearts 

Ramsay Bolton
HBO

11. Ramsay Bolton's Crispy Tater Skins

12. A Corn Dog Has No Name 

13. Melisandre's Anti-Aging Black Smoothie

14. Margaery's Rosé Champagne Mojito

15. Cersei and Jaime's Incest Puddin'

16. Hodor's Hodor

17. Flamin' Hot Targaryen Charred Lamb

18. Fuck the King Crab

19. Sam's Horrible Plotline Pasta Fagioli

20. Davos Seaworth's Boring White Bread, or Whatever

Jon Snow
HBO

21. Jon Snow Cones

22. The Three-Eyed Raisin Bran Loaf

23. Freezin' White Walker Waffle Taco Sundae

24. Winter Squash Is Coming

25. Milkshakes of the Poppy

26. Pasta al Dorne Oh

27. Wildling-Foraged Wildberries

28. Chicken a la Kingsmoot

29. The Kingslayer Crab Dip

30. Cleganebowl of Corn Chowder

Red Wedding Photo
HBO

31. Red Wedding Soup With Mini Matzo Balls

32. That Guy Ned Beheaded in the Pilot's Head Cheese

33. Master Pycelle's Pupu Platter

34. Sand Snakes Shake-n-Bake

35. Tormund's Fresh Gingerbread

36. Lysa's Moon Door Surprise

37. The North Remembers Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Dumplings

38. Pizza House of Tully

39. Brienne of Tart

40. Khal Drogurt

Wun Wun Running
HBO

41. Wun Wun's Chicken Funyun Casserole

42. Bran Bran

43. The Blackfish's Whitefish

44. Viserys' Vodka-Spiked Watermelon 

45. Benjen's Cold Ham Sandwich

46. Lady Stone(heart) Crab Salad

47. A Song of Ice and Butternut Squash

48. Jaime Lannister's Golden Hand Pies

49. Robin Arryn's Breast Milk Gelato

50. Stannis Haggis

51. Gazpacho of Thrones

