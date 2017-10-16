Rochester Eats Garbage

People are shocked to hear that Rochester, a one-time boomtown on the southern shore of Lake Ontario, is actually the third-biggest city in the Empire State. It might not have New York City’s international cachet, or Buffalo’s diehard sports traditions, but Rochester has something arguably even better: the garbage plate.
It’s a glorious, 3,000-calorie gut buster of lunch counter staples, from macaroni salad to cheeseburgers, and it brings this Rust Belt city together across lines of class, race, and time. Join the Food/Groups squad as they head to western New York to dig into this spectacular monument to upstate excess.
