Make Garlic Knot Pepperoni Because You Don’t Have to Choose

The two most popular items at any party? Creamy dip and bubbling hot pizza. But what if you didn’t have to choose? What if you could serve both at once and avoid the agony of “saving room for later” like some kind of fool? Then you’d be living high on the hog -- quite literally, because the solution to your problems contains pepperoni (also, cream cheese and butter just to ensure you’re getting your daily serving of yummy oils). That’s the kind of life that this garlic knot pepperoni dip can create for you and your friends. Dip and pizza are separate no more!
Ingredients:
- 1 lb pizza dough
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 8 oz fresh mozzarella
- 3/4 cup grated parmesan
- 8 oz pepperoni slices
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- Red pepper to taste
- Salt to taste
- Black pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- Garlic powder to taste
Directions:1. Slice pizza dough into approximately 12 equal size pieces.
2. Stretch and roll each piece into ribbons, tie into knots, and arrange in a circle along rim of cast iron skillet.
3. Cover skillet with plastic wrap to keep dough moist as it proofs. Set aside and let stand one hour.
4. Preheat oven to 400º F.
5. In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, mozzarella, and garlic powder until thoroughly incorporated.
6. Add remaining ingredients except for butter and garlic powder, and mix together, reserving a few pepperoni slices to top.
7. Place dip inside circle of garlic knots.
8. Brush garlic knots with butter and sprinkle with garlic powder.
9. Top with remaining pepperoni.
10. Bake for 30 min.
11. Remove from oven and let cool before serving.