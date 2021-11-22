Make This Stunning Gelt Pie to Celebrate Thanksgivukkah

Directions:

1. Cut out your circle, interior shapes, and six strips of dough the length of the circle’s diameter. Use your ruler to cut the strips.

2. Coat your disk in pasteurized egg white and paste down the strips. If you are feeling fancy you can weave them together, or simply overlap them.

3. With a fondant sculpting tool or toothpick, mark little score lines around the perimeter of the pie to emulate the edge of a coin.

4. Score the lines for the decorative menorahs. Go around the circle, first scoring all of the center lines, then all of the bottom arms.

5. Now fill in the remaining arms.

6. Give the disk a vanilla wash, making sure the mixture seeps into all the cracks, then bake at 400°F for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Use a cake lifter to place the cooled disk onto your base pie, and finish it off with red sanding sugar.

7. If you are using a particularly puffy dough or a dough prone to spreading, freeze your disk decoration overnight before baking to help retain harper details.

8. If you have small Hanukkah-themed cookie cutters or stamps, you can use them to create the decorations around the circle instead of hand scoring the menorah design.