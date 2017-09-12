Say Goodbye to Artifical Flavors and Colors in Your Breakfast Cereal

Apparently this is the year everyone decided they were over artificial ingredients in their food.
Last month, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut announced they would be ridding their menus of artificial flavors and colors by the end of the year, and now it appears your favorite cereals will be following suit. That's right, your Cocoa Puffs may have just gotten a little more guilt-free.
According to the Wall Street Journal, General Mills has announced that it plans to remove all artificial flavors and colors from the 40% of its cereals that still contain them.
Chief Executive Jim Murphy said the company recognizes that consumers "want to see more recognizable and familiar ingredients on the labels." Come on, guys, we're all totally familiar with Red 40!
The company is planning to have more than 90% of its cereals artificial ingredient-free by the end of next year, with the remaining fake stuff gone by the end of 2017. Trix and Reese’s Puffs will be the first to make the switch, and you can expect to see the new versions on shelves this winter, the company said.
It is JUST like Salma Hayek said on "30 Rock": Everything's gone cocoa for cuckoo poops!
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and only enjoys foods with artificial ingredients in them.