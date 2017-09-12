How to Get a Burrito for $3 at Chipotle

What's better than a Chipotle burrito? A free Chipotle burrito, of course. But since that's a rare occurrence, well, a $3 Chipotle burrito is pretty damn good. And as with previous years, you can score a discounted burrito at Chipotle on Halloween night... if you show up in a costume. But this year, there's a twist.
While it used to be as simple as wandering into Chipotle dressed up like Miley Cyrus or a Female Body Inspector, the company announced it will sell you $3 burritos, burrito bowls, salads, and tacos -- but only if you come wearing a costume with an "unnecessary addition." In other words, if you're planning on being Pizza Rat this Halloween, you'll have to add some devil horns or a tutu to qualify for the deal (but we'd suggest a Shake Shack milkshake for a true NYC viral mashup).
The change emphasizes Chipotle's refusal to use the "unnecessary additives and preservatives" often found in fast food, and proceeds will benefit the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation, the company said. So while you might look stupid as a vampire with fairy wings, at least you're supporting a good cause. And scoring cheap burritos. The promotion lasts from 5pm to close on Halloween night.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and may finally have some solid Halloween plans. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.