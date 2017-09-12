How to Get Free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday

Chick-fil-A is handing out free meals on Tuesday, but it might cost you a bit of dignity.
The southern fried chicken chain will mark its 11th annual Cow Appreciation Day with free food at its more than 1,900 restaurants in the US. There's just one catch: you’ll have to dress up like a cow to qualify. So, uh, dust off your cowbells.
Here’s the deal: Brave and cheap souls who show up in a full cow costume will be awarded a free meal of their choice, which includes an entree, side, and drink — a mighty fair reward for public self-shaming. And if your only full-body cow costume is at the cleaners, you can still get your hooves on a free entree by sporting a cow-spotted accessory, or get crafty with Chick-fil-A’s helpful costume ideas site.
But we recommend arriving in style with this cow print snuggie, which serves as both a blanket and bib for when you chow down on that fried chicken. Moo.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and has actually never seen anyone do this in real life.