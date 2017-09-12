Get Free Krispy Kreme, Long John Silver's For Talk Like a Pirate Day

If ye enjoy free food and love the rum-slurred dialect of good ol' Blackbeard, then this Saturday be yer lucky day, matey.
In celebration of the annual International Talk Like a Pirate Day on September 19th, Krispy Kreme and Long John Silver's are each digging up treasure chests full of freebies. No pillaging and plundering necessary.
As in previous years, Krispy Kreme will toss you one of its classic glazed dough lifesavers, provided you speak pirate to them at participating locations. However, if you show up dressed like a proper buccaneer -- with at least three pieces of pirate clothing or accessories -- you'll score some real booty: a free dozen glazed donuts. Shiver me timbers.
At Long John Silver's you can hook yourself a free fried fish (or chicken) tender just by talking like a pirate, and if you come dressed like a pirate -- or Captain Cheapbeard -- they'll give you a whole 2-piece fish (or chicken) basket, but only at participating locations. If you're really feeling fishy, you can also use Long John's pirate name generators. You'll just have to find your own peg leg.
With that said, open wide and say AAAARRR! Also, if you know of any other Talk Like a Pirate Day freebies, let us know and we'll add 'em here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and feels like free food always tastes better, right? Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.