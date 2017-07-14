Get Grilling: Beef Skewers

Summer cookout food doesn’t have to slow you down. Thrillist teamed up with Miller Lite and celeb chef Aarón Sánchez to create these simple yet flavorful dishes that’ll be sure to win the cookout. Check out our recipe and video for these beef skewers:
Beef Skewers with Miller Lite Base Marinade
Total Time: 1 hour and 45 minutes
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup Miller Lite Base Marinade
- ½ cup lightly packed cilantro leaves, chopped
- 1 tsp dried oregano (preferably Mexican)
- 2 tbsps Worcestershire sauce
- 1½ lbs beef sirloin tips
- 1 lb baby zucchini
- 1 large red onion
- 2 tbsps olive oil
- Miller Lite Mustard BBQ Sauce, for serving
Directions:
- Combine the Miller Lite Base Marinade with the herbs and Worcestershire sauce.
- Cut the beef into roughly 1½-inch cubes. Combine them in a bag with the marinade and squeeze out any excess air. Let rest at room temperature for 1 hour, or refrigerate for up to 4 hours.
- If using wooden skewers, put them in a bowl or dish and cover them in water so they’re completely submerged and let soak for at least 1 hour to prevent the skewers from splitting and burning.
- Slice the zucchini into ½- to ¾-inch-thick coins and chop the onion into roughly 1½ inch pieces. Toss both with the olive oil to coat.
- Thread the beef onto the skewers, alternating with slices of zucchini and a couple pieces of onion.
- Heat the grill to medium-high (about 450°F) for 5 minutes. Clean the grate (be careful of the flames), then add the skewers and cook, undisturbed, for 2 to 3 minutes, until the beef is seared with visible grill markings.
- Use tongs to rotate the skewers and continue cooking, about 3 minutes per side, until it’s seared all over and its centers read 130°F to 135°F on an instant-read thermometer.
- Serve immediately with Miller Lite Mustard BBQ Sauce on the side.
- TIP: Skewering through the skin of the zucchini, as opposed to the flesh, will maximize surface area and allow for those beautiful grill marks.
Miller Lite Mustard BBQ Sauce
Total Time: 1 hour
Yield: 1.5 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 jalapeño, minced, seeds and membranes removed
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 cup yellow mustard
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup Miller Lite
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsps chili powder
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp ground cayenne, optional
Directions:
- Warm the olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the jalapeño and garlic, reduce the heat to low, and sauté for a minute or two, until they’re fragrant but before the garlic builds any color.
- Whisk in the rest of the ingredients and reduce the heat to low.
- Cook, whisking occasionally, for 20 to 25 minutes, until it’s thickened and the flavors have concentrated.
- Remove from the heat and cool completely before using or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to one week.
Miller Lite Base Marinade
Total Time: 5 minutes
Yield: 2 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Miller Lite
- ½ cup lime juice
- ¼ cup honey
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tbsps kosher salt
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper
Directions:
- Combine the Miller Lite, lime juice, and honey in a bowl.
- Whisk in the olive oil, then season with the garlic, salt, and spices.
- Use right away or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.