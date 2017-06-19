Get Grilling: Beer Can Chicken

Beer Can Chicken with Miller Lite-Mustard BBQ Sauce Total Time: About 2 hours Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients: 4-5 pound chicken (skin on)

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Zest of 1 lime (about 2 teaspoons)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

12-ounce can Miller Lite

2 tablespoons Miller Lite-Mustard BBQ Sauce