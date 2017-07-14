Get Grilling: Braised Beans

Summer cookout food doesn’t have to slow you down. Thrillist teamed up with Miller Lite and celeb chef Aarón Sánchez to create these simple yet flavorful dishes that’ll be sure to win the cookout. Check out our recipe and video for these braised pinto beans:
Braised Pinto Beans
Total Time: 1.5 Hours
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 lb pinto beans, soaked overnight
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 4 dried ancho chiles
- 2 canned chiles in adobo
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 bay leaves
- ½ tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 cup Miller Lite
- 1 qt vegetable stock, plus more as needed
- 1 ½ tsps kosher salt
Directions:
- Drain the pinto beans and set aside.
- Add the oil to a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over high heat and wait until it’s smoking hot.
- Carefully add the tomatoes in an even layer and let them cook, stirring every couple of minutes, until they start to char and most of them have burst.
- Decrease the heat to medium and add the onions; sauté them with the tomatoes, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 7 minutes, until they’re translucent and the tomatoes are melting into them.
- Stir in the chiles, garlic, bay leaves, and coriander and toast for about a minute, just until they’re fragrant.
- Add the beans, cover them completely with vegetable stock and Miller Lite, and add salt. Use your spoon to scrape up any caramelized browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
- Bring the heat back up to high until it’s boiling, then decrease it to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are just barely tender. This can take anywhere from 30 minutes to over an hour depending on your beans.
- Add water if necessary, ½ cup at a time, so there’s always enough liquid to have some movement in the pot.
- Simmer for another 20 to 30 minutes, until they’re creamy but not falling apart.
- Remove and discard the bay leaves.
- Serve right away or cool completely and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.