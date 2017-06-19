Get Grilling: Charred Coleslaw

Charred Coleslaw with Miller Lite Michelada Vinaigrette Total Time: 10 to 30 Minutes Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients: ½ large head red cabbage

½ large head green cabbage

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Vegetable oil for grilling

½ cup lightly packed cilantro leaves, chopped

⅓ cup Miller Lite Michelada Vinaigrette