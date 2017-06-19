Get Grilling: Charred Coleslaw

Summer cookout food doesn’t have to slow you down. Thrillist teamed up with Miller Lite and celeb chef Aarón Sánchez to create these simple yet flavorful dishes that’ll be sure to win the cookout. Check out our recipe and video for this charred coleslaw:
Charred Coleslaw with Miller Lite Michelada Vinaigrette
Total Time: 10 to 30 Minutes
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients:
- ½ large head red cabbage
- ½ large head green cabbage
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Vegetable oil for grilling
- ½ cup lightly packed cilantro leaves, chopped
- ⅓ cup Miller Lite Michelada Vinaigrette
Directions:1) Leaving the stems intact, cut both half heads of cabbage lengthwise into thirds. Coat each wedge with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
2) Prepare your grill with high heat (about 500°F); clean the grate and allow it to preheat for at least 5 minutes. Grill the cabbage wedges directly over the flame for 1 or 2 minutes, until they’re charred on one side but still mostly crisp and raw throughout. With tongs, flip and repeat on their other flat side. Pull them off the grill (be careful; a few of the outer layers may have loosened and want to slip away) and proceed right away or cool to room temperature.
3) Remove the core and chop the cabbage into thin ribbons and combine them with the cilantro in a large salad bowl. Add the Miller Lite Michelada Vinaigrette and toss to coat. Serve right away.
Miller Lite Michelada Vinaigrette
Total Time: 5 minutes
Yield: 1.5 cups
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup Miller Lite
- ¼ cup lime juice
- ¼ cup tomato juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¾ cup olive oil
Directions:1) In a blender or mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except the olive oil.
2) While running the blender on low speed or whisking vigorously, slowly drizzle in the olive oil until it incorporates. Use immediately or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to three days.