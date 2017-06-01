Get Grilling: Corn Scallion Salad

Summer cookout food doesn’t have to slow you down. Thrillist teamed up with Miller Lite and celeb chef Aaron Sanchez to create these simple yet flavorful dishes that’ll be sure to win the cookout. Check out our recipe and video for this corn scallion salad:
Grilled Corn and Scallion Salad
Total Time: 30 Minutes
Yield: 6 Servings
Ingredients:
- 6 ears of corn, husked
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 scallions, thinly sliced
- ½ to 1 serrano pepper, minced
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 ½ tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 ½ tablespoons Mexican crema or sour cream
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon lime zest
- ½ teaspoon chili powder, plus more for serving
- ¼ cup crumbled cotija cheese
- Cilantro leaves for serving
Directions:1) Prepare your grill with a medium-high flame, clean the grate, and allow it to preheat with the lid closed for at least 10 minutes.
2) Rub the olive oil all over the corn and grill, rotating every 2 to 3 minutes, until it’s evenly charred all over, 10 to 12 minutes total. Allow it to cool slightly before cutting the kernels off the cob, then combine them with the scallions and minced serrano pepper in a large salad bowl.
3) To make the dressing, combine the lime juice, mayonnaise, crema, salt, lime zest, and chili powder. Toss it with the salad and fold in the cotija cheese. Garnish with a light sprinkle of chili powder and fresh cilantro. Serve right away or refrigerate for up to 3 days, allowing it to come back to room temperature before you serve.