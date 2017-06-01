Get Grilling: Corn Scallion Salad

Grilled Corn and Scallion Salad Total Time: 30 Minutes Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients: 6 ears of corn, husked

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 scallions, thinly sliced

½ to 1 serrano pepper, minced

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 ½ tablespoons mayonnaise

1 ½ tablespoons Mexican crema or sour cream

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon lime zest

½ teaspoon chili powder, plus more for serving

¼ cup crumbled cotija cheese

Cilantro leaves for serving