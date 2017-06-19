Get Grilling: Cubano Sandwich

Summer cookout food doesn’t have to slow you down. Thrillist teamed up with Miller Lite and celeb chef Aarón Sánchez to create these simple yet flavorful dishes that’ll be sure to win the cookout. Check out our recipe and video for this cubano sandwich:
Cubano Sandwich with Miller Lite Marinade
Total Time: About 1 hour
Yield: 6 sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 1 large pork tenderloin (about 1½ pounds)
- ½ cup Miller Lite Base Marinade, divided 1/8 cup and 3/8 cup
- ¼ cup orange juice
- 1 tablespoon orange zest (from about 1 orange)
- 6 Cuban or hoagie rolls
- 6 tablespoons yellow mustard
- ¾ pound Swiss cheese, sliced
- ¾ pound sweet ham, thinly sliced
- 3 tablespoons butter, softened
- 3 large whole dill pickles
- Aluminum foil
Directions:1) Trim any excess fat and sinew from the pork tenderloin and place it in a large zip-top bag. Separately, combine the ⅜ cup of Miller Lite Base Marinade (reserving the remaining ⅛ cup for future use) with the orange juice and zest. Pour this over the pork and marinate at room temperature for 1 hour, or in the refrigerator overnight. Let come to room temperature before grilling.
2) Heat half the grill to medium-high (about 400°F). If it’s a gas grill, leave half the burners off; if it’s a charcoal grill, bank all the coals on one side and leave the other side empty.
3) Clean the grate. Pull the tenderloin out of the bag and discard the marinade. Grill it over the flame, cover, and cook for 1½ to 2 minutes, until it’s got distinct grill marks. Turn and repeat with all 4 sides of the pork; halfway through brush the pork with the reserved Miller Lite Marinade. Let cook on all sides before checking the internal temperature with an instant read thermometer. If it’s not yet at 140°F, move it off the flame, re-cover, and continue to cook, checking every 4 or 5 minutes until it reaches 140°F. Remove and cool to room temperature or refrigerate for up to 3 days.
4) To assemble the sandwiches, split the rolls lengthwise with a serrated knife. Spread 1 tablespoon mustard inside each roll in a thin, even layer, then shingle the slices of Swiss cheese to cover both sides (about 2 slices per sandwich) and loosely fold the slices of ham over half of the rolls.
5) Thinly slice the pork tenderloin on a bias, against the grain; slice the pickles lengthwise, as thin as you can get them. Divide them evenly among the sandwiches, layering them over the ham. Close the sandwiches and spread butter all over the outside, about ½ tablespoon per sandwich.
6) Tightly wrap each sandwich in aluminum foil and press them, until they’re evenly compressed.
7) Heat the grill to about 350°F, with a medium flame. Add the wrapped sandwiches over the fire and press down using an aluminum foil wrapped-brick or weighted cast iron skillet, and cook for 3 minutes. Flip and cook for another 3 minutes before removing from the grill. Once they’re cool enough to handle, unwrap the foil and half the sandwiches diagonally. Serve warm.
For the Miller Lite Base Marinade:
This is an all-purpose marinade that you can use as is or add extra seasoning -- like more citrus or fresh herbs -- to complement whatever you make with it.
Miller Lite Base Marinade
Total Time: 5 minutes
Yield: 2 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Miller Lite
- ½ cup lime juice
- ¼ cup honey
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper