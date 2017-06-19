Get Grilling: Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich with Miller Lite Marinade Total Time: About 1 hour Yield: 6 sandwiches

Ingredients: 1 large pork tenderloin (about 1½ pounds)

½ cup Miller Lite Base Marinade, divided 1/8 cup and 3/8 cup

¼ cup orange juice

1 tablespoon orange zest (from about 1 orange)

6 Cuban or hoagie rolls

6 tablespoons yellow mustard

¾ pound Swiss cheese, sliced

¾ pound sweet ham, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons butter, softened

3 large whole dill pickles

Aluminum foil