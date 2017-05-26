Get Grilling: Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos with Jicama-Carrot Slaw and Avocado Crema Total Time: 45 Minutes Yield: 4 to 6 Servings

Ingredients: 1½ pounds mahi-mahi (or grouper) filets, skinned

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

½ pound jicama, peeled

1 large carrot, peeled

3½ tablespoons lime juice, divided

2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 large avocado

½ cup Mexican crema or sour cream

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

8 to 12 small corn tortillas