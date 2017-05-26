Get Grilling: Fish Tacos

Summer cookout food doesn’t have to slow you down. Thrillist teamed up with Miller Lite and celeb chef Aaron Sanchez to create these simple yet flavorful dishes that’ll be sure to win the cookout. Check out our recipe and video for these grilled fish tacos:
Grilled Fish Tacos with Jicama-Carrot Slaw and Avocado Crema
Total Time: 45 Minutes
Yield: 4 to 6 Servings
Ingredients:
- 1½ pounds mahi-mahi (or grouper) filets, skinned
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- ½ pound jicama, peeled
- 1 large carrot, peeled
- 3½ tablespoons lime juice, divided
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 large avocado
- ½ cup Mexican crema or sour cream
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 8 to 12 small corn tortillas
Directions:1) Pat the fish dry and generously brush both sides with olive oil, about 2 tablespoons total. Let it come to room temperature while you prepare the rest of the recipe.
2) To make the slaw, cut the jicama and carrot into very thin matchsticks, no longer than about 2 inches each. Toss with 1½ tablespoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and the black pepper.
3) Remove the skin and core of the avocado. In a separate bowl or food processor, combine the avocado, chili powder, 2 tablespoons lime juice and ½ teaspoon salt, until smooth.
4) Prepare half your grill with a moderately high flame, leaving the other half without a flame underneath. Thoroughly clean the grate.
5) Combine the remaining 1 teaspoon salt with the ground cumin and cayenne pepper; pat the mixture evenly over both sides of the fish. Grill over direct heat until it’s cooked through and easily lifts from the grill, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook the second side for another 5 minutes or so. It’s ready when it’s flaky and opaque throughout; if the outside is cooking faster than the center, move the fish to the cooler part of your grill, cover, and let cook for 2 minutes or so. Transfer it to your serving plate and coarsely shred it with a fork.
6) Heat the tortillas over the flame just until they’re warm and lightly blistered, about 20 seconds per side. Stack them on a plate alongside the fish, crema and slaw.
7) To assemble your taco, add a layer of the avocado crema to the tortilla, and then top with fish, another layer of avocado crema and the jicama and carrot slaw.