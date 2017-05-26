Get Grilling: Green Chile Burger

Green Chile Burger Total Time: 30 Minutes Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients: 3 fresh green chiles (hatch chiles, poblanos or Anaheim)

1 Vidalia or yellow onion

Olive oil

2¼ pounds ground beef (preferably 70% lean / 30% fat)

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Mexican crema (or sour cream)

1 teaspoon lime zest (from about 1 lime)

6 slices Monterey Jack or Pepper Jack cheese

6 potato rolls

1 head green lettuce