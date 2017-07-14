Get Grilling: Skirt Steak

Summer cookout food doesn’t have to slow you down. Thrillist teamed up with Miller Lite and celeb chef Aarón Sánchez to create these simple yet flavorful dishes that’ll be sure to win the cookout. Check out our recipe and video for this skirt steak:
Grilled Skirt Steak with Miller Lite Mustard BBQ Sauce
Total Time: 45 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs skirt steak, trimmed
- 1 tbsp grated lime zest
- 1 tsp dried oregano, preferably Mexican
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 3 tbsps olive oil
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- Miller Lite Mustard BBQ Sauce for serving
Directions:
- Lay the steak flat on a rimmed platter or rimmed baking sheet.
- Combine the lime zest, oregano, coriander, and black pepper; rub it evenly over all the steak and let it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Prepare your grill so that most of it has a high flame, saving one area for indirect heat (if you have a charcoal grill, leave one area empty; if you have a gas grill, leave one burner off).
- Clean the grates well. Close the lid, allowing the grate to get as hot as possible, preferably up to 600º F.
- Just before cooking, sprinkle the salt evenly over both sides of the steak, adding less in the thinner areas, and coat it with oil.
- Grill for about 2 minutes and then, if you want crosshatching, use your tongs to rotate it about 45 degrees. Cook for another 1 to 2 minutes before flipping.
- Do the same thing on the second side. For a medium-rare steak, figure 7 to 8 minutes total on the grill. Skirt steaks vary in width, so if a thinner steak is cooking faster than the rest, move it to the indirect heat to finish cooking.
- Let the steaks rest for at least 5 minutes.
- To slice, first break steak down into 4- to 6-inch pieces by making cuts with the grain. Then, thinly slice each one against the grain and on a bias.
- Serve with Miller Lite Mustard BBQ Sauce.
Miller Lite Mustard BBQ Sauce
Total Time: 1.5 cups
Yield: 1 hour
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 jalapeño, minced, seeds and membranes removed
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 cup yellow mustard
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup Miller Lite
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsps chili powder
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp ground cayenne, optional
Directions:
- Warm the olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the jalapeño and garlic, reduce the heat to low, and sauté for a minute or two, until they’re fragrant but before the garlic builds any color.
- Whisk in the rest of the ingredients and reduce the heat to low.
- Cook, whisking occasionally, for 20 to 25 minutes, until it’s thickened and the flavors have concentrated.
- Remove from the heat and cool completely before using or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to one week.