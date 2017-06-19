Get Grilling: Steak Torta

Skirt Steak Torta Yield: 6 sandwiches

Ingredients: ¾ cup red wine vinegar

½ cup water

1 tablespoon sugar

3 whole cloves

1 bay leaf

1½ teaspoons plus 1 tablespoon kosher salt, divided

1½ teaspoons ground black pepper, divided

½ teaspoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican

¼ teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

1 red onion, thinly sliced

2 pounds skirt steak, trimmed

1 teaspoon chili powder

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 large head romaine

10 ounces queso fresco

2 large avocados

1 cup pickled red onions

3 canned chipotles in adobo

½ cup mayonnaise

6 Cuban or hoagie rolls