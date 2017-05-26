Get Grilling: Veggie Skewers

Summer cookout food doesn’t have to slow you down. Thrillist teamed up with Miller Lite and celeb chef Aaron Sanchez to create these simple yet flavorful dishes that’ll be sure to win the cookout. Check out our recipe and video for these veggie skewers, plus the accompanying Miller Lite base marinade and vinaigrette.
Vegetarian Skewers with Miller Lite Base Marinade
Total Time: 1 1/2 hours
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds crimini or baby bella mushrooms
- 2 large bell peppers
- 1 large red onion
- ¾ cup Miller Lite Base Marinade
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- ½ cup lightly packed fresh parsley leaves, chopped
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican, chopped
- 2 to 3 sweet plantains (about 1 pound)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Vegetable oil for grilling
- Miller Lite Michelada Vinaigrette, for serving
Directions:1) Combine the Miller Lite Base Marinade, soy sauce, and herbs.
2) Pull the stems off the mushrooms and halve or quarter any that are especially big. Remove the stem, seeds, and membranes from the bell peppers; cut them, along with the onion, into roughly 1½-inch pieces. Toss them in a large zip-top bag with the marinade, squeeze out any excess air, and let rest at room temperature for 1 hour or in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours.
3) Cut the plantains into thick slices and toss to coat with the olive oil. Separately, combine the salt, chili powder, garlic powder, and black pepper.
4) Get a moderately high flame going on your grill (about 450°F) and allow the grate to get hot for at least 5 minutes. Meanwhile, assemble the skewers: thread the vegetables and plantains alternately onto your skewers and sprinkle the spice blend evenly over them.
5) Clean the grill grate, then add the skewers and cook, undisturbed, for about 3 minutes, until they’ve got visible grill markings and the onions are starting to char along the edges. Rotate and continue cooking until they’re evenly seared all around. Serve immediately, with the Miller Lite Michelada Vinaigrette on the side for dipping.
TIP: Soak wood skewers in water for at least 1 hour before putting on the grill, it prevents splitting and the skewers from burning.
Miller Lite Michelada Vinaigrette
Total Time: 5 Minutes
Yield: 1 1/2 cups
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup Miller Lite
- ¼ cup lime juice
- ¼ cup tomato juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¾ cup olive oil
Directions:1) In a blender or mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except the olive oil.
2) While running the blender on low speed or whisking vigorously, slowly drizzle in the olive oil until it incorporates. Use immediately or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to three days.
Miller Lite Base Marinade
Total Time: 5 Minutes
Yield: 2 Cups
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Miller Lite
- ½ cup lime juice
- ¼ cup honey
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper