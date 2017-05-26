Get Grilling: Veggie Skewers

Vegetarian Skewers with Miller Lite Base Marinade Total Time: 1 1/2 hours Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients: 2 pounds crimini or baby bella mushrooms

2 large bell peppers

1 large red onion

¾ cup Miller Lite Base Marinade

1 tablespoon soy sauce

½ cup lightly packed fresh parsley leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican, chopped

2 to 3 sweet plantains (about 1 pound)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Vegetable oil for grilling

Miller Lite Michelada Vinaigrette, for serving