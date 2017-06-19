Get Grilling: Veggies with Chipotle Mayo

Miller Lite Battered Vegetables with Chipotle Mayo Total Time: 30 minutes Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients: 1 pound broccoli

1 pound cauliflower

1 gallon water

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

2 large eggs

1 can Miller Lite

1½ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 quarts canola or vegetable oil

2 canned chipotles in adobo

½ cup mayonnaise