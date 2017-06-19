Get Grilling: Veggies with Chipotle Mayo

Summer cookout food doesn’t have to slow you down. Thrillist teamed up with Miller Lite and celeb chef Aarón Sánchez to create these simple yet flavorful dishes that’ll be sure to win the cookout. Check out our recipe and video for these veggies with Chipotle mayo:
Miller Lite Battered Vegetables with Chipotle Mayo
Total Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 pound broccoli
- 1 pound cauliflower
- 1 gallon water
- 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 2 large eggs
- 1 can Miller Lite
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 quarts canola or vegetable oil
- 2 canned chipotles in adobo
- ½ cup mayonnaise
Directions:1) Fill a pot with the water, season with 2 tablespoons salt, and bring to a boil; set a colander in the sink so it’s ready to go. Separately, mince the chipotles and stir them into the mayonnaise, or purée in a small food processor.
2) To make the batter, beat the eggs in a mixing bowl until smooth, then add the beer. Whisk in the flour, garlic powder and 1 teaspoon salt. Set aside until it’s time to fry.
3) Cut the broccoli and cauliflower into florets, trimming away any tough stems, and add them to the pot. Cook for just 2 or 3 minutes, so that they barely yield when pierced with a fork. Drain immediately and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking.
4) Line a plate with paper towels. Clip a thermometer to the side of a Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot, add the oil (it should be a couple inches deep), and bring to 375°F over medium-high heat. If you don’t have a thermometer, look for the oil to be shimmering and swirling in the pot; when you add a drop of batter, it should begin sizzling and browning right away. Keep an eye on the temperature, adjusting the heat as needed so that it stays stable.
5) Working in batches so you don’t crowd the pot, dip the florets in the batter, letting any excess drip off. Fry for 5 or 6 minutes, until crisp and deeply golden all over; if any are browning unevenly, flip them with your tongs or a spoon. Transfer to the lined plate so any excess oil can drain. Serve immediately with the chipotle mayo for dipping.