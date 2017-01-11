I Got High and Watched 'Lord of the Rings' With a Live Symphony

This article is cont­ributed by Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis information resource. For more information please visit Leafly.

I got high and watched The Fellowship of the Ring with the Seattle Symphony and it was…

… pretty. Damn. Epic.

I know, the whole "You ever [insert experience here] while high? It's sooooo much better" is such a tired trope that Half Baked mocked it nearly 20 years ago. But upon hearing that the Seattle Symphony orchestra was going to screen The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring while they played the entire score with a full chorus, I couldn't resist the opportunity to experience one of the biggest fantasy epics in history, in surround sound, while rockin' a head and body high.