It Would be a Shame to Make This Gingerbread Only Once a Year

Tava’s recipe uses spices readily available to most home cooks, and calls for a mix of rye and all-purpose flours. While you can absolutely make the recipe with all-purpose only, rye gives the cookies a lovely texture and connection to their Székely heritage. “This region grows rye, not wheat, which is why we use it in their gingerbread,” says Georgescu. “Even today, when you go to Székely villages, you’ll notice beautifully decorated gates with different patterns, whether it’s the sun or moon or something agricultural like rye.’”

Early Székely gingerbread makers used hand-carved wooden molds to press their cookies into decorative shapes to sell at local markets, often riffing off of the designs on the gates. “Every artisan wanted people to recognize their gingerbread as coming from their home,” says Georgescu.

Sharing these traditions is important to Georgescu. In recent years, Romanians have re-embraced customs that were suppressed during the Communist regime, she says. Celebrating recipes like Székely gingerbread is a poignant way to honor all of the country's cultures and communities.

Georgescu prefers to serve her gingerbread unadorned, but includes an icing recipe in Tava, in case you want to create colorful designs on yours. Made primarily from confectioner’s sugar, the glaze puts the cookies firmly in the dessert category.

Whichever approach you choose, Tava encourages readers to rethink our preconceptions, be they about gingerbread, holiday baking, or what recipes and traditions belong to whom. “We are all on the same journey, bringing our own dishes to the table and being fiercely proud of what we have to share,” Georgescu writes of Romanians’ cultural rediscovery. It’s a beautiful, timeless sentiment.

Székely Soft Honey Gingerbread Recipe

Makes 18–20 cookies

Ingredients:

• 150 ml (5 fl oz/scant ⅔ cup) honey

• 35 ml (2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon) water

• 25 g (¾ oz) unsalted butter 1 medium egg yolk

• 70 g (2½ oz/ ¾ cup) rye flour

• 150 g (5 oz/1¼ cups) all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

• ¼ teaspoon ground cloves

• 3 teaspoons ground ginger

• Finely grated zest of 2 oranges

To decorate (optional):

• 1 large egg white

• 250 g (9 oz/2 cups) confectioner’s sugar

• 1 teaspoon liquid glucose red, green or yellow food coloring gels

Note: You will need to start making these a day in advance.

Directions:

1. Put the honey, water and butter in a small saucepan and bring almost to a simmer, allowing the butter to melt. Allow to cool, then stir in the egg yolk.

2. In a mixing bowl, mix together the flours with the baking powder, spices and orange zest, and then pour over the honey mixture. Mix well to form a paste. Cover the bowl and place in the refrigerator overnight.

3. The following day, preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

4. Knead the dough briefly, then turn out onto a floured work surface and roll the dough out to a ¼-inch thickness. Use a 3-inch diameter cookie cutter (or a shape of your choice) to cut the gingerbread shapes out, and then place them on the baking sheet.

5. Bake for 10–12 minutes. Allow to cool completely on a wire rack.

6. To decorate, first whisk the egg white to soft peaks, then add the sugar gradually and the liquid glucose at the end, whisking to combine. Add the food coloring a little at a time, until you have the desired shade. First, make the red base and brush the cookies with it in a thin layer. Allow to dry for a few hours before you make more royal icing in your desired colors and pipe as you wish.

Excerpted with permission from Tava by Irina Georgescu, published by Hardie Grant, November 2022.

