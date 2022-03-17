This Gochugaru Shrimp and Grits Honors Korea and the American South

“I think I learned to make grits before rice,” says Eric Kim, New York Times cooking writer and recipe developer. Kim, who grew up in Atlanta, drew inspiration from his Korean identity and childhood experiences in Georgia when writing and recipe developing his debut cookbook, Korean American.

Fiery gochugaru shrimp paired with grits layered with sheets of crushed gim made for a natural coupling—and was one of the first recipes Kim developed for his book. “[This recipe] gave me an anchor for what kinds of food would be in the book.”

The shrimp starts with a marinade similar to the beginnings of maeuntang, a vibrantly red Korean fish stew. The aroma of gochugaru is bloomed in melted butter, with a generous amount of chopped garlic and pungent dashes of fish sauce to tame the heat.

The grits function as foil to the fiery shrimp. Kim was inspired by Korean juk, a rice porridge that he describes as “comfortingly bland.” The addition of crushed seaweed and sesame oil makes for a nuttier and brinier version of grits—the perfect pairing to the intensity of the shrimp. It’s a delicious labor of love held together by the intersecting pieces that make Kim who he is.