These Gorgeous Campari Shortbread Cookies Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat

Directions:

1. Make the Orange Sugar: In a small bowl, combine the coarse sugar and orange zest. Use your fingertips to massage the zest into the sugar until very fragrant. Scatter the sugar in a single layer on a plate and let sit at room temperature, uncovered, to dry while you make the cookies.

2. Make the Shortbread Cookies: Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or nonstick baking mats.

3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter, confectioners’ sugar, and salt. (Alternatively, use an electric hand mixer and large bowl.) Beat on medium speed until smooth and fluffy, 2 minutes. Turn the mixer off and add the flour. Mix on low speed until a dry dough forms, 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Transfer the dough to a piece of parchment paper lightly dusted with flour and press together into a ball. Dust the top of the dough with flour, place a second sheet of parchment paper on top, and roll the dough until it’s ½-inch thick. Remove the top piece of parchment paper and use a 2½-inch round cutter to cut out rounds and place them on the prepared baking sheets, spacing about 1½ inches apart. Press the dough scraps together into a ball and repeat the rolling and cutting process. Freeze the cut cookies for 20 minutes.

5. Preheat the oven to 350°F and set 2 racks at the upper-middle and lower-middle positions. Bake both sheets at the same time, swapping them midway, until the tops of the cookies are light golden brown, 15-19 minutes. Let cool completely on the baking sheets.

6. Make the glaze: In a large bowl, whisk together the Campari, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla extract, and salt until smooth. (If the glaze is too thick, add more Campari; if too thin, add additional confectioners’ sugar.) Dip the tops of the cookies in the glaze, allowing the excess to drip back into the bowl. Sprinkle the cookies with the orange sprinkles and let set for 1 hour.

Storage: The cookies will keep in an airtight container in a single layer for up to 1 week. (Just make sure the glaze is completely dry first.)