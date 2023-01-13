Calling All Grazers, This Homemade Gravlax Is for You

Though she doesn’t believe in “health-ifying everything,” Feller notes that salmon is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which support blood vessel health and reduce systemic inflammation. Large quantities of tarragon on a regular basis helps the body to sensitize insulin.

Feller recommends procuring salmon that’s responsibly sourced over, say, one labeled farm-raised or wild-caught. You can work with an entire filet, a smaller piece, or even frozen salmon, but “you really have to defrost it in the refrigerator before you start that process of curing it,” she says. And the cure time is flexible, falling within a 24- to 30-hour range. “If you want a super buttery one, you could just go for 24 hours, and it’ll be excellent,” Feller assures. “But if you want more of a hard, cured texture, get closer to that 36.”

Once your salmon is cured and you’re ready to carve off a slice, be careful not to cut the skin, which can serve as a protective barrier during storage. “If you’re using that huge filet, you can take whatever the excess skin is and fold it over the top to keep it moist,” Feller explains. “That’s the technique I learned from my Scandinavian friends.”

The best part about making your own gravlax is it keeps in the fridge for up to 7 days, lending itself to endless snacking iterations. “I love it on a seeded cracker, always with cucumber,” Feller says, adding that she most recently paired it with her husband’s homemade spelt farmer bread. This Nordic delight is the ultimate grazing snack, a nice hunk of protein to continuously take bites out of each time you visit your fridge.