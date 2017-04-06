Food & Drink

This One-Pot Greek Chicken Is an Easy Weeknight Meal

By Published On 04/06/2017 By Published On 04/06/2017
More From Eat This

related

Satisfy All of Your Pepperoni Cravings With These Portable Pizza Muffins

related

You Will Want to Make These Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Chicken Poppers Immediately

related

These Loaded Mediterranean Fries Are a Perfect Excuse to Eat Potatoes for Dinner

related

Start Every Morning With Your Eggs in the Clouds

Trending

related

The Hilarious 'Bad Lip Reading' of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Features Mark Hamill

related

You Could Be Owed Money For This iPhone Privacy Violation

related

This 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant's Guess Is So Wrong That It's Just Great

related

Netflix's '13 Reasons' Twist Has Everyone Obsessed With a Dude Named Jeff

This one-pot Greek chicken is perfect for the days when cooking seems like an impossible task and you’re considering downing half a protein bar and the rest of that pint of ice cream for dinner. Lucky for you, this dish requires very little effort to make and tastes way better than that protein bar ice cream sundae.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Eat This

related

READ MORE
Bacon Buffalo Chicken Biscuits Are the Ultimate Party Food
Eat This

related

READ MORE
Making Thai Chicken Ramen Is the Best Way to Avoid a Bland Dinner
Eat This

related

READ MORE
This Pancake Muffin Is the Breakfast We've All Been Waiting For
Eat This

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More