Everything You Need to Know About Grilling Pizza

Y ou’re basking in sunlight. You’re rocking a novelty American flag tank top. And your fictional golden retriever, Johnny Rico, is doing backflips to impress your cute neighbor who was drawn to the intoxicating smoky aroma coming from your yard. Grilling season is the true most wonderful time of the year.

But all too often, we take the road most traveled and relegate our grills to steaks, or burgers, or sausages, forgetting the Wild West, pioneer, messing-around mentality that makes cooking outside so fun. Life’s too short to be basic and obvious. I urge you -- no I challenge you -- to get weird and throw some pizza on the grill this summer.