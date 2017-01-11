Food & Drink

Dishes That Gross Restaurant Workers Out

ranch dressing
Elena Elisseeva/Shutterstock

A great restaurant server brings a customer what they want, even if they secretly know that what the customer wants is kind of gross. A recent Reddit thread put the spotlight on orders that some servers might call questionable. Next time a server winces when you order the soup, maybe take that as a sign you should ask what they'd have.

Anything that isn't what the restaurant specializes in

Comment from discussion People who work at restaurants.. what is something people order all the time that grosses you out and you would never eat?.

Forever-warm soup

Comment from discussion People who work at restaurants.. what is something people order all the time that grosses you out and you would never eat?.

Calamari

Comment from discussion People who work at restaurants.. what is something people order all the time that grosses you out and you would never eat?.

Ranch dressing

Comment from discussion People who work at restaurants.. what is something people order all the time that grosses you out and you would never eat?.

General Tso's chicken

Comment from discussion People who work at restaurants.. what is something people order all the time that grosses you out and you would never eat?.

Any drink with fruit in it

Comment from discussion People who work at restaurants.. what is something people order all the time that grosses you out and you would never eat?.

Blue steak

Comment from discussion People who work at restaurants.. what is something people order all the time that grosses you out and you would never eat?.

Adding good booze to soda

Comment from discussion People who work at restaurants.. what is something people order all the time that grosses you out and you would never eat?.

Ice, ice (baby)

Comment from discussion People who work at restaurants.. what is something people order all the time that grosses you out and you would never eat?.

Extra mayo

Comment from discussion People who work at restaurants.. what is something people order all the time that grosses you out and you would never eat?.

Sriracha

Comment from discussion People who work at restaurants.. what is something people order all the time that grosses you out and you would never eat?.

Spicy yellowtail

Comment from discussion People who work at restaurants.. what is something people order all the time that grosses you out and you would never eat?.

Sour cream

Comment from discussion People who work at restaurants.. what is something people order all the time that grosses you out and you would never eat?.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and isn't such a huge fan of ranch. Follow him to better dressings @LeeBreslouer.

