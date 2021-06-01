A Guide to Modern Foraging with Alexis Nikole Nelson

When I ring up Alexis Nikole Nelson, she’s in the kitchen, frying up some parathas. Speaking over sizzling butter, she tells me that her aim is to veganize the Indian flatbreads, with some field garlic she foraged herself. If all goes well, the recipe will be shared with her 1.2 million followers on TikTok.

“And if it doesn’t, you will never hear about them again,” she jokes. Nelson, who used to do stand-up comedy, has a bouncy, warm energy that puts you in a good mood the minute you start talking to her. And once she starts raving about plants, you’ll find yourself matching her enthusiasm.

A day in the life of Nelson in Columbus, Ohio, goes a little something like this: Wake up at sunrise, walk to the park, and gather cottonwood buds. Brew some coffee with homemade magnolia syrup. Send work emails. Research floral recipes. Make field garlic parathas for lunch. Visit the creek to track the progress of spring ephemerals—ramps, cutleaf toothwort, spring beauties, trout lilies—and make sure that no one is overharvesting them. Make dinner, a riff on a saag paneer with tofu instead of paneer and wild grains in place of spinach.

“Every time I eat anything that’s even a little bit foraged, it’s a connection to past as much as it’s a connection to place,” she says. “There’s something really cool about partaking in a practice that you know other people have for hundreds, in some cases thousands, of years before you. It makes me feel like I’m a piece of the environment’s puzzle.”