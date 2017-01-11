This Italian Guy Figured out How to Cram 121 Scoops in an Ice Cream Cone

Every human being has their purpose in this world -- their destiny, so to speak. For Dimitri Panciera, his purpose is to put hedonistic, world-record amounts of ice cream in cones while contorting his face for the camera. And hey, it works for him.
Recently, Panciera attended the annual Gelato Festival in Forno di Zoldo, Italy, and set the Guinness World Record for ice cream scoops on a cone with an absurd AF 121 -- shattering (his own) previous world record of 109.
If for some reason, you want to challenge the dude (good luck), here are the stipulations laid out by Guinness:
"The rules for this challenge state that the cone has to have a diameter no greater than 9.5 cm (3.74 in) and that once all the scoops are balanced, they must remain on the cone without falling for a minimum of 10 seconds."
Ten seconds is a long time! (Ask my girlfriend.)
Still, most of us probably wouldn't have that much luck, as Panciera is a professional... I guess. And, he claims his success is a direct result of using gelato made locally. So you might have to buy a plane ticket.
If you want to see more of Panciera's love of giant ice cream (and why would you not?), here he is with the world's largest ice cream scoop, also his creation. I'll leave you guys alone.
