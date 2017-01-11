This Italian Guy Figured out How to Cram 121 Scoops in an Ice Cream Cone

Every human being has their purpose in this world -- their destiny, so to speak. For Dimitri Panciera, his purpose is to put hedonistic, world-record amounts of ice cream in cones while contorting his face for the camera. And hey, it works for him.

Recently, Panciera attended the annual Gelato Festival in Forno di Zoldo, Italy, and set the Guinness World Record for ice cream scoops on a cone with an absurd AF 121 -- shattering (his own) previous world record of 109.

If for some reason, you want to challenge the dude (good luck), here are the stipulations laid out by Guinness: