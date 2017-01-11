Restaurant's "Pay What You Want" Plan Somehow Goes Worse Than You'd Expect

No matter where you are, opening a restaurant is extremely tough, and first-timers the world over have tried just about every dumb marketing tactic imaginable to get people in the door. Sometimes it works. And sometimes, even the best-intentioned ideas backfire spectacularly.

Take Chinese restaurateur Liu Xiaojun. Perhaps inspired by Panera, the well-meaning owner recently launched a special "pay what they want" campaign at her Guiyang cafe. As a part of the October promotion, customers were encouraged to set their own prices based on their overall experience -- no limit on orders, no menu items off-limits. And though we'd love to live in a world where good-hearted diners took this gesture as a generous and tip-worthy promotion, that just wasn't the case. Because people are the worst.