Food & Drink

Looking Back on a Decade of Guy Fieri's Timeless Hair

By and Published On 04/21/2017 By And Published On 04/21/2017
guy fieri horns
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Trending

related

Watch This Genius Bowl a Perfect Game in World Record Time

related

Ordering These Secret Unicorn Drinks at Starbucks Will Make Baristas Hate You

related

If You Bought That Dumb $400 Juicer You Can Have Your Money Back

related

This Guy Dated the Manager of Olive Garden Times Square and Got War Stories

Stuff You'll Like

related

Ben & Jerry's Just Unleashed Waffle Cone Ice Cream Tacos for 4/20

related

Anthony Bourdain and Sienna Miller Guess Gross Secret Ingredients on 'Fallon'

related

Cocktail-Flavored Doughnuts Turn Breakfast Into Happy Hour

On April 23, 2007, the world was blessed with the premiere of a show that would change the Food Network forever: Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Guy Fieri's "chill bro" demeanor won over the hearts, stomachs, and collective indigestion of an American populace looking for greasy roadside eats they didn't even know they needed. And after 10 years of episodes (and a one-off special in 2006 that predated the show itself), some things haven't changed -- namely Fieri's unnaturally bleached, spiky coif. It's weathered everything from numerous visits to diners and dives (and all of two drive-ins), many rounds of grocery games, and a Donkey Sauce-coated life. To celebrate this not-unimpressive feat, we look back on a decade of Guy Fieri and his gravity-defying, gelled-up hair. Join us!

Related

related

Here's What Happens After Guy Fieri Visits a Restaurant

related

Revelations From Guy Fieri's Twitter, Instagram and More

related

Bourdain vs. Fieri: An Awkwardly Deep Look Into America's Best Chef Feud

related

Here's What Happens After Guy Fieri Visits a Restaurant
Guy Fieri
Sacramento Bee/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

"Shut the front door! Can you believe someone gave me my very own television show with this haircut!?"

Guy Fieri
Sacramento Bee/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

"I love diners, drive-ins, and dives! Righteous!"

Guy Fieri
Scott Gries/Getty Images

With a year under his belt, Fieri is handed the Gilded Tongs, and he's freshly bleached his 'do down to his roots -- a bold step in our guy Guy's hair evolution.

Guy Fieri
Logan Fazio/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Tell me one more time that my flippy-floppies are three sizes too big. I dare ya, brotha.”

related

Guy Fieri Made Nachos in a Trash Can, and It Was Glorious

related

Revelations From Guy Fieri's Twitter, Instagram and More
Guy Fieri
Logan Fazio/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Singing or yelling with known racist Paula Deen, we're not sure.

Guy Fieri
Logan Fazio/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Gotta signal to my Illuminati brothas, but with burgers so I stay on brand."

Guy Fieri
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's possible that some of Fieri's pomade dripped onto the burger meat, or maybe he just used his hair as a meat tenderizer. Either way, Éric Ripert and Anthony Bourdain clearly do not find this moment to be the bomb-dot-com.

Guy Fieri
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I, for one, welcome our custom Ed Hardy-wearing, spiky bleached maniacal overlord.

related

The 25 Most Influential TV Chefs of All Time, Ranked

related

Bourdain vs. Fieri: An Awkwardly Deep Look Into America's Best Chef Feud
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2011, Fieri graduated to an MRI pattern with floral touches, and with the style shift came a yellowed root touch-up, which begs the question: Did he get a new stylist?

Guy Fieri
Harry How/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Nothing screams "Kentucky Derby" quite like Guy Fieri name-brand sunglasses, a chain-link skull necklace, and a single hoop earring, grinning as one does if they're dead inside.

Guy Fieri
John W. Ferguson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Guy Fieri slays his haterz with cowboy boots, relaxed-fit jeans, and a bottle of Tabasco sauce.

Guy Fieri
Michael Hickey/WireImage/Getty Images

The Fast and The Furious: The Road to Flavortown.

related

Truckers Name America's Greatest Restaurants You've Never Heard Of

related

Guy Fieri Made Nachos in a Trash Can, and It Was Glorious
Guy Fieri
Aaron Davidson/WireImage/Getty Images

2013 was Guy Fieri's peak "gangsta" phase, with a side of x-treme appropriation.

Guy Fieri
Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images

He spent all night -- per his bedhead -- philosophizing on the magical effects of Donkey Sauce.

Guy Fieri
Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fieri pointing to his 11 best friends.

Guy Fieri
Robert Laberge/NASCAR/Getty Images

Fieri decides to step out of the bleach-blond box he's been put into (or rather, put himself into) and let his inner brunette have some fun.

related

11 Celebrity Chefs' Surprising Guilty Pleasures

related

The 25 Most Influential TV Chefs of All Time, Ranked
Guy Fieri
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fieri points to a Dadaist statue of himself.

Guy Fieri
Aaron Davidson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fieri is stunned that his career has lasted eight full years and spawned an empire constructed of Donkey Sauce. Or he’s just sad he left his sunglasses at home.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Guy Fieri SALT BAE-D BEFORE SALT BAE-ING WAS EVEN A THING.

Guy Fieri
Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When someone questions whether Fieri's burgers are truly "tatted up." Or, Pete Wells just walked into the room.

related

A Brief History of Anthony Bourdain Insulting Other Food Celebrities

related

Truckers Name America's Greatest Restaurants You've Never Heard Of
Guy Fieri Snoop Dog
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With no fucks remaining, Fieri gives Snoop Dogg a front-row seat to some real deal flame action.

Guy Fieri
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Guy Fieri will never gray, thanks to the pounds of peroxide that have inevitably seeped into his DNA. Guy Fieri may not be immortal, but his hair is.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Khushbu Shah is a Senior Food Editor at Thrillist and wonders if Guy Fieri will ever go bald. Leanne Butkovic is convinced that he will not. Follow them @KhushAndOJ and @leanbutk.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Power of Food Nostalgia in Movies and TV
Chobani_Mar17

related

READ MORE
The Biggest Mistakes Candy Companies Have Ever Made

related

READ MORE
I Ate Tom Brady's Insanely Weird Diet for a Week. Here's What Happened.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More